MOUNT DESERT — Beverly Orthwein is one of the featured artists in the current show at Shaw Jewelry, on display through Sept. 4. Orthwein “has an acquisitive eye and a curiosity of form,” a statement from the gallery said. “She blends Japanese prints, textbook illustrations and sublime colors into collages and watercolors of reason and beauty.”

Also featured are Jean Kigel and Ayesha Mayadas.

Visit shawjewelry.com.