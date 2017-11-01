Ornament carving class coming up

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Carver Steve Valleau will lead a red-bellied woodpecker ornament carving workshop at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The workshop is open to beginning and experienced carvers; children 11 and up are welcome with an adult. While sculpting this bird from basswood, attendees will enhance both their artistic and naturalist skills. Participants look closely at references, including photographs and mounts, as they recreate the shape and plumage of this zebra-backed woodpecker.

Visitors are welcome throughout the workshop to watch the progress from wood block to finished bird, as well as tour the exhibition of works by Wendell Gilley and Carroll Sargent Tyson.

The fee, including instruction and all materials, costs $25 for Wendell Gilley Museum members and $30 for nonmembers. Tools may be borrowed during the workshop or purchased in the museum gift shop. Space is limited. Preregistration is needed to participate in the workshop. Register by phone at 244-7555 or in person at 4 Herrick Road.

On Friday, Nov. 3, The Gilley’s weekly carving club resumes from 1-4 p.m. Carvers of all abilities are welcome to join the conversation and crafting around the table. Carving club is free with a museum membership.

Visit wendellgilleymuseum.org.