BAR HARBOR — St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church presents three more free concerts in a Summer Organ Series. Each concert is held Friday at 12:15 p.m. in the church on Mount Desert Street.

On Aug. 10, Adam Peithmann will play. Ray Cornils is featured on Aug 17. St. Saviour’s music director Daniel Pyle will play in the final concert, Aug. 24, with Elena Kraineva.

Donations for St. Saviour’s Friends of Music Fund are welcome. Contact 288-4215 or visit stsaviours.me.