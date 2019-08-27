Organ series finale Friday

BAR HARBOR — Michael Bauer will play the final organ recital in the Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church Organ Recital Series Aug. 30 at 12:15 p.m.

The organ at St. Saviour’s, built and installed by the Visser-Rowland Organ Co. in 1976, is one of the finest in Downeast Maine.

Bauer will play a program that combines music from all periods by a wide variety of composers with reflective readings from a diverse selection of writers on spirituality. The musical selections will include works by Bach, Buxtehude, Duruflé, Vaughan Williams and a number of contemporary composers.

Bauer has been one of the two organ professors at the University of Kansas since 1987, and created graduateprograms in church music there.

Admission is free, but donations in support of The Friends of Music Fund are appreciated.