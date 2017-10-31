Orchestra welcomes Maine Saxophone Quartet

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Saxophone Quartet will be guest artists at the fall concert of the College of the Atlantic Community Orchestra in the Thomas S. Gates Jr. Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7:15 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

The Maine Saxophone Quartet has been performing for over 13 years and features John Cooper, soprano saxophone; Patrick Bolin, alto saxophone; Steven Orlofsky, tenor saxophone; and Glen Sargent, baritone saxophone.

The orchestra will premiere a new piece by John Cooper, “Narratives,” as well as play an older work by Cooper, “To the Best within Us,” and compositions of Saint-Saens, Beethoven and Lassus. The quartet will perform numerous works that Cooper has written for them. Cooper is a professor of music and composer-in-residence at COA.

The COA Community Orchestra is made up of COA students as well as residents of surrounding towns on Mount Desert Island. The orchestra is always looking for new members. Email Cooper at [email protected].