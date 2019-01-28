Opening to creativity

BAR HARBOR — Local bodyworker and artist Emily Candler Davis will offer a “Vishuddha Blue” art, movement and creativity classes on Feb. 15 and March 1 at ArtWaves. Classes meet at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. both said.

The class will include of art creation and movement “with the intention of creating connection to the earth, other people and one’s own creative process and flow,” organizers said.

Vishuddha is the chakra of the throat, Candler Davis explained. Utilizing big paper, pastels and movement the class is designed to open participants to their creative flows. The practice is particularly helpful for blocked artists, trauma survivors, spiritualists, tired parents and others.

The class is an hour and a half and costs $15. Pre-registering is requested at artwavesmdi.org.