Open Table MDI benefit dinner set

MOUNT DESERT — Open Table MDI will hold its third annual benefit dinner at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 4:30-9 p.m.

The menu includes vegetarian tacos with assorting toppings. Dessert and nonalcoholic beverages will also be served. Dinner will be accompanied by music from several local bands and musicians, including: Banned from Eden; Nikolai Fox and Friends, Johnnie Garcia, Peter Lindquist and The Phil Kell Jazz Quartet.

“Last year’s event was an incredible show of support for this island organization,” said Puranjot Kaur, one of the founders of Open Table MDI. “Watching people come together for a common cause, while sharing a meal, listening to music and dancing on a cold Maine evening, filled our hearts with so much joy. With the exponential growth of the weekly supper, where we are routinely serving 180-200 people each week, as well as our hope for expansion into other towns on the island, we’re hoping to see even more people this year.”

Over 90 local businesses have donated to a silent auction that will be held.

Contact 610-2438.