COASTAL NEWS:

Friday - May 20, 2022

Open Barn Day May 21 

May 20, 2022 on Arts & living, Entertainment, Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center is holding its annual Open Barn Day on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Activities include a meet and greet with the resident horse herd, observing riding demonstrations (no riding permitted), making horse puppets with members of Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers, face painting and a barn scavenger hunt. 

The center, a 501 (C)(3) organization dedicated to helping individuals challenged with mental and physical disabilities, is located at 1140 State Highway 3, Bar Harbor.  

Visit www.willowind.org for more information. 

