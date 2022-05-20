Open Barn Day May 21 

BAR HARBOR — Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center is holding its annual Open Barn Day on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Activities include a meet and greet with the resident horse herd, observing riding demonstrations (no riding permitted), making horse puppets with members of Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers, face painting and a barn scavenger hunt.

The center, a 501 (C)(3) organization dedicated to helping individuals challenged with mental and physical disabilities, is located at 1140 State Highway 3, Bar Harbor.

Visit www.willowind.org for more information.