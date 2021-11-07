Online talk tackles challenges of shoreline gardening

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club will present an online talk via Zoom called “Seaside Gardens with a Focus on Living Shorelines” with Avy Claire and Cathy Rees, founding members of Native Gardens of Blue Hill, on Nov. 11. A club meeting will start at 1 p.m. with the talk to follow at 1:30.

The talk will focus on native plants and gardening practices that restore natural processes and improve the health and function of seaside landscapes. Learn strategies for improving water flow and soil conditions. With mindful planting, seaside gardens can showcase the beauty and ecological benefits of native plants while addressing the challenging aspects of gardening near the shore.

Claire has been designing and maintaining garden landscapes for the past 30 years. Her journey to gardens has origins in her fine art education and she continues a studio practice alongside her garden work. She co-founded the Native Gardens of Blue Hill to share the possibilities of native plants and garden practices that respect and support the natural environment.

Rees has worked for more than 25 years creating and maintaining gardens as educator, researcher, gardener and advocate. She consults for parks, forests, land trusts and private individuals. Her familiarization with the native flora has inspired the creative use of natives in the garden and the uncultivated landscape. Her vision to educate others about native flora led her to co-found Native Gardens of Blue Hill. Rees majored in environmental design and planning and earned a master’s degree in ecology.

This presentation is one of the monthly programs offered by the Bar Harbor Garden Club to the public, but non-members are requested to make a reservation by emailing [email protected] or by calling (207) 460-8496.