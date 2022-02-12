Online talk explores future of electric vehicles on MDI

BAR HARBOR — Acadia Senior College will present a free virtual discussion on the growth of electric vehicles and charging stations on and around Mount Desert Island on Friday, Feb. 18, at 9 a.m.

Gordon Beck, who manages the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure program for the Bar Harbor nonprofit A Climate to Thrive, will discuss the myths around electric vehicles in Maine, the pros and cons of EV ownership and operation, and the state of the EV charging infrastructure in Maine.

Beck works with municipalities, nonprofits and businesses in Downeast Maine to install public charging stations and promote EVs. He is a member of the Sustainability Committee for the town of Mount Desert and lives full-time in Northeast Harbor.

This event is open to everyone and is part of Acadia Senior College’s winter Coffee Clash series.

Register online at www.acadiaseniorcollege.org or email [email protected]

For more information, contact Acadia Senior College at (207) 288-9500.