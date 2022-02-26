Online talk explores climate change, mental health 

MOUNT DESERT — On Wednesday, March 2, at 6 p.m., join A Climate to Thrive (ACTT) and the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy (CEBE) for a virtual event called “Climate Change and Mental Health, a Psychological Toolkit.” Dennis Kiley, Mount Desert resident, counseling psychotherapist and founder of the Ecopsychology Initiative, will lead the event, which will explore the psychological experiences that arise in connection with the climate crisis and tools to build one’s capacity to face the challenges ahead.

The program will include conversation with climate activists and leaders, including former ACTT intern Gaia Daul and CEBE Director Scott Vlaun, guided reflection, breakout sessions and an overview of tools for moving forward.

“In order for people to be equipped to process the many emotions that accompany climate change, we need not only individual practices and resources to draw upon, but also collective spaces in which we can share, listen and connect with others,” Kiley said. “I am looking forward to this event, which can hopefully be the catalyst for many more conversations of this nature in the future.”

Register for the free event at www.aclimatetothrive.org/educationalseries.