Online talk explores addiction and genetics 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Vivek Kumar, an assistant professor at The Jackson Laboratory, studies the genetics of addiction.

Hosted by the Northeast Harbor Library, Kumar will give an online talk Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 5:30p.m., called The Genetic Basis of Addiction, where he will discuss the neurobiological and genetic basis of addiction. He will share data from his lab’s research in discovering new genes that regulate the addiction process and how the discovery of these genes allows new targets for therapy.

Kumar has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago and a doctorate from the University of California, San Diego. He carried out postdoctoral research at Northwestern University and The University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center. He is also a trustee of the Acadia Family Center, a nonprofit addiction treatment and family counseling facility on Mount Desert Island.

To register for this Zoom event, call 276-3333 or email [email protected].