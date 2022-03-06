Online talk delves into Maine’s ‘unspoken’ history

BAR HARBOR —Professor Myron M. Beasley will use the history of Maine’s Malaga Island to discuss larger topics during a virtual program at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, with the Mount Desert Island Racial Equity Working Group (MDI REWG) and the Jesup Memorial Library.

Malaga Island is located at the mouth of the New Meadows River in Casco Bay. From the 1860s until 1912, when the island’s residents were forcibly evicted by the state, the island was home to an interracial community.

Beasley is an associate professor and chair of the American Studies program at Bates College. His research includes exploring the intersection of cultural politics, material culture and social change. He has been awarded fellowships and grants by the Andy Warhol Foundation, the Whiting Foundation, the Mellon Foundation, National Endowment for the Humanities and most recently the Ruth Landes Award from the Reed Foundation. His ethnographic writing about Africana cultural politics, contemporary art, material culture and cultural engagement has appeared in many academic journals.

This event is part of the MDI REWG speaker series.

Registration is required to receive the link to the Zoom program. To register, fill out the form at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/beasley or email [email protected]