Online science talks  

BAR HARBOR—Learn about aging and the possibilities of regenerative medicine during a series of four virtual talks on Webex this summer and fall during the Primary Source Speaker Series with The Jackson Laboratory and the Jesup Memorial Library. (Webex is a videoconferencing system similar to Zoom). These talks begin on July 7 and end in September.

This series highlights current research in a trusted and comfortable setting where questions may be directed to the primary source—the research scientists. All the speakers live and work locally at JAX, Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory and Northern Light Acadia Hospital.

To learn more, go to the Events page on Jesup’s website. For questions about registering or to register by email, contact Kayla Chagnon at [email protected].