Online reading of Rachel Carson and Dorothy Freeman’s letters

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Carolyn Gage will be joined by Portland actor Denise Poirier and Waterville actor Juli Brooks Settlemire for an online reading of excerpts from the letters written between Rachel Carson and Dorothy Freeman, hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, July 21, at 5:30 p.m.

The readings are drawn from the published “Letters of Rachel Carson and Dorothy Freeman, 1952-1964,” and are tender, fierce, intimate and playful. They offer an amazing look into the period when Carson was incubating “Silent Spring,” the book that would inspire an international movement to save the environment. This is a beautiful record of one of Maine’s most famous writers and a glimpse into hidden lesbian history.

Carolyn Gage is a playwright, performer, director and activist. The author of nine collections of lesbian- and feminist-themed plays and 75 plays, musicals and one-woman shows, she specializes in nontraditional roles for women, especially those reclaiming famous lesbians whose stories have been distorted or erased from history.

To register and receive a link to the Zoom presentation, email [email protected]