Online exercise class

MACHIAS–The Down East Community Hospital has made a donation to the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center to support the Be in Motion exercise class.

The class is led by Samantha Williams and focuses on restoring range of motion, encouraging lymph drainage and gradually strengthening muscles. Before the pandemic, Be in Motion was held as a face-to-face class at UMAINE Machias, but it’s now offered online, expanding its availability.

The free class takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until noon and is open to all. It will be held online until further notice. Registration is required. Call (207) 664-0339 or email [email protected] to register. Once you are registered, you will receive a link to attend.