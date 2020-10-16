Online author talk with leading writer of climate fiction

BAR HARBOR—Kim Stanley Robinson is considered one of the greatest living science fiction writers of our time and the New Yorker has also called him “one of the most important political writers working in America today.” Join Robinson as he talks about his newest novel “The Ministry for the Future,” which focuses on how climate change will affect us all, during a virtual author talk on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library and A Climate to Thrive.

“The Ministry for the Future” is a vision of climate change over the coming decades and is set not in a desolate, postapocalyptic world, but in a future that is almost upon us—and in which we might just overcome the extraordinary challenges we face. Stanley frames the story by using fictional eyewitness accounts to tell the story of climate change.

Robinson is considered one of the leading writers of climate fiction. His 2017 novel “New York 2140” sees sea levels rises 50 feet and turns streets into rivers and skyscrapers into islands. His “Science in the Capital” series features three novels about climate change in Washington, D.C.

Robinson is a New York Times bestselling author and winner of the Hugo, Nebula and Locus awards. He is the author of more than 20 books, including the bestselling Mars trilogy and the critically acclaimed “Forty Signs of Rain,” “The Years of Rice and Salt” and “2312.” In 2008, he was named a “Hero of the Environment” by Time magazine, and he works with the Sierra Nevada Research Institute.

Copies of “The Ministry for the Future,” as well as Robinson’s other books, are available through co-sponsor Sherman’s Books at any of their Sherman’s locations, by calling (207) 288-3161 or online at shermans.com. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/robinson or email [email protected].