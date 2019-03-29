ONE BIG SCOPE

Amateur astronomer Dwight Lanpher will discuss the telescope called the Leviathan of Parsonstown at a meeting of the Acadia Astronomical Society Wednesday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. Lanpher recently visited Birr Castle in Ireland’s County Offaly to see the telescope, which was built in 1845 and was the largest in the world for more than 70 years. For more information on the Acadia Astronomical Society, contact acadiaastronomicalsociety@gmail.com, and for more information about the talk contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.