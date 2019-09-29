Oliver on fellow food columnists

BAR HARBOR — Sandy Oliver will discuss the impact women have had on Maine cooking traditions Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. Oliver, who writes the “TasteBuds” column in the Bangor Daily News, is the editor of the newly released “Cooking Maine Style: Tried and True Recipes from Down East,” which is a collection of recipes by other cooking columnists.

Marjorie Standish wrote a cooking column for the Maine Sunday Telegram for 25 years sharing her recipes and expertise and Mildred “Brownie” Schrumpf did the same for the Bangor Daily News for 40 years. Both Standish and Schrumpf were modern, 20th century professionals with similar educations and career paths.

They both wrote columns for years and published books sharing their recipes, which have often become Maine family classics. Their books show an evolution of Maine cooking from baked bean traditions through international cuisines.

Both women also relied on correspondence with readers to collect recipes, provide advice and share experiences. In an era before online social media, they connected their readers and their kitchens with each other.

Oliver is a food writer, gardener and cook. In addition to her weekly column in the Bangor Daily News her work appears in Downeast Magazine, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors magazine and The Working Waterfront. She is the author of “Maine Home Cooking: 175 Recipes from Downeast Kitchens,” which features recipes collected from her column.

She has worked a food historian since 1971 and is the author two books on food history “Saltwater Foodways: New Englanders and Their Foods at Sea and Ashore in the 19th Century” and “The Food of Colonial and Federal America.” She is co-author of “Giving Thanks: Thanksgiving History and Recipes from Pilgrims to Pumpkin Pie.”

Oliver speaks to organizations and conducts classes and workshops in food history, sustainable gardening and cooking.

Books will be on sale courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Contact 288-4245.