Oktoberfest moves to Archie’s Lobster Pound 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — For the first time in two decades, Acadia’s Oktoberfest Beer, Food, Music & Crafts Festival will celebrate at a new location.

Twenty four years ago, the Acadia Chamber (Southwest Harbor & Tremont Chamber of Commerce) hosted the event at the Hinckley Yacht boat yard on the Shore Road before it starting to be held at Smuggler’s Den Campground. This year, instead of the Southwest Harbor campground, people can find the festival at Archie’s Lobster on 90 Tremont Road in Bass Harbor.

Heather Lewis, owner of Archie’s Lobster, offered one of her buildings in lieu of a “beer tent” for the event, which Acadia Chamber President Ruth Davis said saved the organization money.

“We are very excited to share our space with guests attending the event,” said Lewis, who looks forward to it as the last day of her restaurant’s season.

The fall event will feature over 50 Maine beers to sample, local food vendors, area crafters, live music and games, including the popular keg toss.

“We have 19 brewers signed up so far,” said Davis.

Beers will be featured from brewers such as Peak Organic Brewing, Fogtown Brewing, Sebago Brewing, Cushnoc Brewing, Definitive Brewing and Liberator Brewing. Food will be available from Archie’s Lobster and Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn. Live music will be played by the Tim Lewis Band and R&J. Games will include a stein hoisting tournament, 15-pound torpedo keg toss and cornhole (open play). Davis said that beer pong was scrapped because of space concerns.

“We just don’t know how much room we’re going to have, but I’m sure we will be fine, and we will expand it if we can next year,” she said. The event’s success at Archie’s Lobster will determine its future location.

The 11th annual wine tasting will be held on Oct. 7 from 4-6 p.m. and the 25th annual brewfest will be Oct. 8 from noon to 5 p.m at Archie’s Lobster. Wine tasting admission is $20 for drinking and $10 for nondrinking. Brewfest admission is $35 for drinking and $10 for nondrinking. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Advance tickets are available at the Acadia Chamber office or online at www.acadiaoktoberfest.com until Oct. 5. Locals who bring proof of Mount Desert Island residence to the Acadia Chamber office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. are eligible for a local discount until Oct. 5.