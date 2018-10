Theolynn Gilley’s work will be on exhibit for the month of October at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Gilley was born and raised on Mount Desert Island. She is the daughter of a fisherman and spent all of her younger years on or around the water.

She draws inspiration from the beauty of the island communities. Many of her paintings depict scenes from the small outer islands, which she says “hold a special magic.”

Contact the library at 244-7065, or visit www.swhplibrary.org.