Oceanic noise pollution is focus of film

BAR HARBOR — A free screening of “Sonic Sea,” a film about protecting life in the ocean from the destructive effects of oceanic noise pollution, will be presented by Reel Pizza Cinerama, 33 Kennebec Place, on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m.

Sound is essential to the survival and prosperity of marine life. But manmade ocean noise is threatening this fragile world. Every day, whales, dolphins, fish and other marine life are threatened by industrial noise from shipping, seismic exploration for oil and gas and naval sonar used for routine training exercises. This noise impairs the ability of the planet’s vulnerable marine life to communicate, find food, navigate and breed.

The film, which features “astounding” underwater footage, will be introduced by Sean Todd, the Steven K. Katona Chair in Marine Sciences at College of the Atlantic, Director of Allied Whale and Director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Response Program at College of the Atlantic.

In partnership with the Maine Chapter of the Sierra Club, Reel Pizza offers the Sierra Club Environmental Film and Speaker Series free of charge. This will be the final film presented in this series for 2017. Visit www.reelpizza.net.