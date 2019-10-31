O’Brien to share stories, flavors of Emilia Romagna

BAR HARBOR — Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars Director of Marketing Pat O’Brien will be at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. for “An Evening in Emilia Romagna.”

O’Brien will share his experiences in Emilia Romagna, “the food region of Italy” during this talk and interactive tasting.

O’Brien and his wife, Nancy, the founder and owner of Fiore, recently returned from their annual buying and touring events in Bologna, Modena, Parma, Modigliana and Faenza.

Attendees will have the chance to sample the food of the region while learning more about this area of Italy and the culture. O’Brien will discuss the olive oils and balsamic vinegars that Fiore sources from the region as well as how these oils and vinegars interact and pair with foods and wines.

Fiore will host its annual fundraiser for the Jesup on Thursday, Nov. 21. This free event is open to the public and will include treats made with Fiore’s olive oil and vinegars.

Contact 288-4245.