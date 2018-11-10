O’Brien to dish on meat

BAR HARBOR — Chef David O’Brien will give a talk about charcuterie Thursday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Charcuterie refers to the process of slowly drawing out moisture from meats by the use of salts and spices, and includes things like sausage, pâté, bacon and more. Some samples will be available for tasting.

O’Brien will give a brief history of the how and why charcuterie came to be and will talk about how it is used today. He will discuss how to safely cure meats at home and common mistakes that could lead to introducing pathogens into the food.

O’Brien attended the Culinary Institute of America and worked in Manhattan for a year at a Michelin-starred restaurant, Wallse. He also worked at the Burning Tree in Otter Creek, where he focused on preparing garden to table foods and fish dishes. He currently works at 555, a fine dining restaurant in Portland that focuses on hyper-seasonal ingredients.

For more information on this talk, contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.