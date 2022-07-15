Nursing association welcomes new staff  

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Nursing Association has welcomed new employees to its ranks.

Founded originally to serve the town of Mount Desert, the association expanded in 2017 to serve all of Mount Desert Island as well as Swan’s Island and the Cranberry Isles. Now in its 73rd year, the organization seeks to improve the health, safety and independence of the people of MDI through nursing and other in-home health care services, advocacy, education and prevention programs.

Angela Balacco is the newest team member, assuming the role of development and communications coordinator. She is a long-time contributor to the island community, serving on various committees, boards and clubs. Her career began in scientific research and shifted over the last decade to community education and programming.

Another new employee is Kassi Berry. Berry has over 20 years of experience in the health care industry, including in mental health, social work and geriatric care. Berry has served communities in Hancock County and in Virginia.

Jim Cotroneo is MDNA’s newest traveling clinical staff member. He has been an occupational therapist for 27 years. He has experience with island communities but has also lived and worked in several areas of the country including Florida, Washington state, the Carolinas and, for the past 18 years, all over the state of Maine.

To learn more about MDNA and its services, go online to www.mountdesertnursing.org.