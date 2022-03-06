Nurse midwife to give talk on women’s health care  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — In honor of the 2022 Women’s History Month theme, “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope,” the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host an online talk called “The History of Health Care for Women in the U.S.,” presented by nurse midwife Linda Robinson, on Tuesday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m.

Ethnicity, economic status, geographical location and allocation of resources all influence the culture of care for women. This presentation will describe the history of women’s health care, societal changes that shaped its delivery, and how these factors have impacted women’s lives.

Robinson is a nurse midwife who was one of the founders of the Women’s Health Center in Bar Harbor. She has also worked internationally in Malawi, Africa, as a Peace Corps volunteer, in American Samoa where she started the first midwifery practice and in the Democratic Republic of Congo with Doctors without Borders.

Robinson is the author of “Sunday Morning Shamwana: A Midwife’s Letters from the Field,” and has co-authored “Being Pregnant: A Woman’s Answer Book,” and “Women’s Sexual Health.”

Register at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/8886039 or call 244-7065.