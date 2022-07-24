NPS director to speak in Acadia on July 26

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Schoodic Institute will host its annual Goldstein Lecture on Tuesday, July 26. National Park Service Director Charles F. “Chuck” Sams III will be the featured guest.

The theme for the event is Science for the Present. Communities across the globe are experiencing dramatic climate changes right now. Acadia National Park is facing hotter temperatures, rising sea level and increasing storm frequency and intensity.

During the lecture, Director Sams, who will be making his first official visit to Acadia, and early-career science fellows will discuss some of the most pressing climate challenges in national parks and the importance of Indigenous leadership and knowledge as well as conventional science to inform the response to ecological transformation. Andrew Revkin, environmental journalist and director with the Earth Institute at Columbia University, will moderate the discussion.

The lecture will take place at Schoodic Institute at 9 Atterbury Circle in Winter Harbor. There will be a Zoom option as well. Register online at www.schoodicinstitute.org/event/science-for-the-present. Email Nick Fisichelli, president and CEO of Schoodic Institute, at [email protected] for more information.

The Goldstein Lecture is named in honor of Alan Goldstein, a businessman, philanthropist, sailor and environmental advocate. Schoodic Institute serves as the nation’s largest Research Learning Center and is a nonprofit partner of Acadia National Park. Chairing Schoodic Institute’s Board of Directors from 2006 to 2018, Goldstein remains an active member of the board.

Learn more at www.schoodicinstitute.org.