Novel imagines elderly writers

BAR HARBOR — Terri-Lynne DeFino will discuss her book, “The Bar Harbor Retirement Home for Famous Writers (and their Muses),” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

“In the book, authors have come to Bar Harbor to spend their days among kindred spirits, the publishing industry’s nearly gone but never forgotten greats,” event organizers said. “It is the story of Alfonse Carducci, a literary giant who lived his life to excess. Only now, in Bar Harbor, at the end of his life, does he comprehend the price of appeasing every desire, and the consequences of forsaking love to pursue greatness.

“Alfonse has an unshakeable case of writer’s block that distresses him much more than his precarious health. There among the orderlies Alfonse meets Cecibel Bringer, who becomes his muse. Cecibel, who is living a quiet life as an orderly, never anticipated the impact of meeting her favorite writer, or the effect he would have on her existence.”

RT Book Reviews writes, “DeFino’s latest novel is a tale that emphasizes that second chances, artistic redemption and true love — in all its forms — can come at any time and any age. DeFino has a unique gift for language that captures the nostalgia and still-sharp wit of her aging artists perfectly.” And in their starred review, Library Journal writes the book is “a solid hit, perfect for book clubs and readers who love to read about writers, writing, and books; why we love them; and how they make life worth living.”

DeFino was born in New Jersey, but escaped to the wilds of Connecticut where she still lives with her husband and her cats. She is also the author of the “Bitterly Suite” romance series.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.