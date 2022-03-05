Northeast Harbor shop offers one-of-a-kind creations

NORTHEAST HARBOR — In addition to her bakery on Sea Street, Jennifer Kelley of Mount Desert has opened another business next door – a gift shop called Felting For Fun.

Crafting and cooking run in Kelley’s family. From a young age, Kelley found creative ways to be productive with her time, and one of those ways was needle felting.

At her shop, Kelley sells one-of-a-kind felted creatures and hooked rugs. She also designs patterns for pillows, which are made by Chandler 4 Corners and sold in the store.

“The custom [rugs and pillows] usually go pretty fast,” Kelley said. “I can only make a limited amount as they take five months to do, and it’s a lot of money to put up front.”

To make her unique felted creatures, Kelley uses armature wire and pliers to bend a base that she then wraps with rough wool and felt.

“I could make one thing, and I never duplicate it, because it’s just something unique that will never turn out to be the same thing,” Kelley said.

Last season, Kelley began to design patterns for wrapping paper, notepads, cards, notecards and other household items. A limited collection of bags designed by Kelley and made by Portland-based Sea Bags Factory Store was released and sold, with proceeds going to support Maine lobstermen.

Kelley’s store also offers other Maine-made products such as women’s toiletries, candy, stuffed animals, umbrellas, home decor, ornaments.

In the past, Kelley has donated her products to auction off at fundraisers for local nonprofit organizations.

Kelley’s products can be found on her Facebook page, Felting For Fun, and her shop at 5 Sea St. in Northeast Harbor. Both of her businesses, which reside in the same building, are open April through December.