Nimbus Dance Works to perform with local group

BAR HARBOR — Nimbus Dance Works will perform “Depth of Experience” at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m.

Nimbus Dance Works focuses on the intersection of professional dance and innovative ways of involving communities and audiences. Nimbus presents performances and programs to diverse audiences across the nation and is known for creating structured and musical dances that evoke a deep-rooted emotional connection. Entering the company’s 13th season, Nimbus is led by founding Artistic Director Samuel Pott, choreographer and former principal dancer of the Martha Graham Dance Company.

Named among “best dance performances of 2016” by the Huffington Post, Nimbus Dance Works will make the company’s premiere at The Criterion with an eclectic repertory including Cuban-born choreographer Pedro Ruiz’s “Danzon” and a new work by Pott. They will be joined by Mount Desert Island’s Motion Collective in one of Nimbus’ signature works, “Memo,” which explores personal and collective memory through movement.

Balcony-plus seats for this event, which include loge box seats with tables and a complimentary cheese platter, cost $30 each. Standard balcony and front center orchestra seats cost $25. Seats in the general orchestra cost $18 or $12 for students. Visit criteriontheatre.org.

This evening of dance and connectivity is sponsored by Destination Health.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house. Visit criteriontheatre.org.