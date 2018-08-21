Night Sky fest is almost here

BAR HARBOR — The tenth annual Acadia Night Sky Festival is set for Sept. 5-9, and events are planned around Mount Desert Island and beyond.

The event is one of the premier night sky events on the eastern seaboard, celebrating the starlit skies of Downeast Maine through education, science, and the arts. With workshops, internationally recognized speakers, and hands-on experiences, the festival offers something for everyone from families to the serious amateur astronomer.

Acadia National Park is home to some of the last pristine, star-filled night skies in the eastern United States. Here, the Milky Way shines bright in the largest expanse of naturally dark sky east of the Mississippi River.

With the rapid loss of dark skies to light pollution receiving national attention, Maine is increasingly being referred to as one place “that still has stars.” Communities in Downeast Maine share a commitment to protecting the quality of the area’s starlit nights.

“Star parties” in Acadia National park are set for Friday, Sept. 7 at Seawall from 8 – 10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 8 from 8 – 11 p.m. at the summit of Cadillac Mountain.

On Friday, Sept. 7, 5-6 p.m., the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host an Acadia Night Sky Festival event, “Our Place in Space,” with Bob Reichman. The event will take place at the American Legion Hall on Village Green Way, behind the library.

Bar Harbor paper artist Sherry Rasmussen presents a star-themed art workshop Friday, September 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at ART on West in Bar Harbor. Participants will create a hand-sewn ledger booklet decorated with stars. All materials supplied. $10 fee is donated to the Acadia Night Sky Festival. Call (207) 288-9428 to reserve.

Visit acadianightskyfestival.org.