Bar Harbor — The 1932 Criterion Theatre is embracing the Halloween season with a trio of special events Oct. 26-27, including a drag show, silent film screening with live music, and a midnight ghost tour.

Portland Drag artist Cherry Lemonade takes the stage in a brand new drag show, “Night of the Living Queens” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Billed as “an absolutely fabulous drag spectacular,” the performance also includes renowned drag artists Shuga Cain, Gigi Gabor and Lady Ginger. Special guest Geo Neptune, who was recently featured on the cover of Maine magazine, will also perform.

Cherry Lemonade is the drag persona of Conor Leigh Tubbs of Portland, who last performed in Bar Harbor during Pride celebrations with Lady Ginger, Gigi Gabor and Geo Neptune. Fans might recognize Tubbs from his semi-finalist finish on season 14 of American Idol. The performance will be Shuga Cain’s Bar Harbor drag debut.

On Saturday, Oct. 27, Les Sorciers Perdus perform an original score for the silent film classic “Nosferatu” while the audience watches the film play out onscreen. Composed by Mark Tipton, the score blends jazz, classical, folk and avant-garde styles to portray, through music, the scope of the cult classic film. “Nosferatu” begins at 7 p.m.

Les Sorciers Perdus (LSP) is a multi-genre quartet that specializes in performing new works by director Mark Tipton, including jazz and contemporary works, performance art installations, and original silent film scores.

Also Oct. 27, the theatre is teaming up with Bar Harbor Ghost Tours for a one-of-a-kind ghost hunt in “one of Bar Harbor’s most haunted spaces.” The ghost tour takes place from 10 p.m. Oct. 27 to 2 a.m. the following morning. Only forty tickets to this event will be sold.

Bar Harbor Ghost Tours is a division of Dawnland Tours, LLC which is a Native American owned and operated company and is the premiere provider of ghost tours in Bar Harbor. They were recently featured in the Boston Globe and in an upcoming episode of WCVB’s “Chronicle.”

“We wanted to end the season with a bang and couldn’t think of a better combination for our theatre and its audiences,” said Amy Roeder, Criterion Theatre Executive Director. “It’s a little racy, a lot spooky and 100 percent unique!” “Night of the Living Queens” is sponsored by Café This Way, Morning Glory Bakery and the Lompoc.

Contact the Criterion at 288-0829. Visit criteriontheatre.org.