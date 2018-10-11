Night of fright and insights

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society and Seal Cove Auto Museum are hosting the final History Happy Hour of the year, a members-only event on Thursday, Oct. 18, from 5–7 p.m. with a ghostly theme.

“Jen Pictou of Bar Harbor Ghost Tours will lead members on a walk quite unlike any ever ventured in downtown Bar Harbor, from a haunted historical theater, to a well-known area in town that is laden with intrigue and mystery, over to a haunted pub right on Main Street!” event organizers said.

According to Bar Harbor Ghost Tours, information shared on the tours has been collected from personal interviews, archives, historical societies, and museums.

The History Happy Hour walking tour will kick off at the Criterion Theatre on Cottage Street at 5 p.m. The tour will last about an hour and end at Leary’s Landing on Main Street, where members will have the opportunity to enjoy local spirits, catch up with other members, and ask questions of Pictou and MDI Historical Society and Seal Cove Auto Museum staff.

Contact Jenna Beaulieu at the Mount Desert Island Historical Society, 276-9323 or at Seal Cove Auto Museum, jenna@sealcoveautomuseum.org.

The Mount Desert Island Historical Society fosters meaningful engagement with the histories of Mount Desert Island.

The Seal Cove Auto Museum tells the story of innovation and ingenuity in New England and America through the early development of the automobile.

The History Happy Hour series geared toward members of both museums. Nonmembers can join both the Seal Cove Auto Museum and the MDI Historical Society at a special dual rate of $50.