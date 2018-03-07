Nickon to teach silk painting

MOUNT DESERT — Leanne Nickon will lead a silk painting workshop at the Northeast Harbor Library on Saturday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.

She will demonstrate a few techniques, and then everyone will have a chance to paint their own piece, possibly two. These will be small pieces, 12 inches square, on silk.

Nickon has been interested in arts and crafts since childhood, but started creating fiber art in the ‘90s. After taking a silk painting class, she “took an immediate liking to the way the paint flowed so easily on the fabric, and how much color such a light and translucent fabric could hold,” she said.

Nickon is known on the island for her one-of-a-kind silk scarves. She lives in Bar Harbor with her husband, John Clark.

Space is limited to 15, so those who want to take the workshop should call the Northeast Harbor Library at 276-3333 to sign up. The workshop is free of charge.