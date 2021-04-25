Nicholson gets promotion at FNB

BAR HARBOR — Jon Nicholson has been promoted to executive vice president and chief lending officer at First National Bank.

Nicholson joined the bank in 1998 and has held a variety of positions including controller, business relationship officer and most recently senior vice president and senior regional business relationship officer.

Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank, said, “I am pleased to recognize Jon’s hard work and dedication. Over the course of his career, Jon has shown tremendous leadership and vision within First National Bank and his community.”

Nicholson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from the University of Maine at Orono. He is also a 1996 graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking, and he graduated from the New England School of Banking at Williams College in 2000.

Nicholson is active in his Bar Harbor community, currently serving as a board member of the Kebo Valley Golf Club and treasurer of both Acadian Youth Sports and the Bar Harbor Village Improvement Association. He is also an incorporator of Mount Desert Island Hospital.