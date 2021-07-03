Next act begins soon at Acadia Rep 

MOUNT DESERT — Last year, as arts organizations around the world suspended programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Acadia Repertory Theatre was unable to offer productions for the residents of Mount Desert Island. But on July 6, the Somesville Masonic Hall will open its doors once again for the Acadia Rep’s 48th season.

“Trying to plan for the summer when things are changing so quickly has been challenging,” says producing director Andrew Mayer. “Rather than our usual four evening offerings, we will present three productions, each running for three weeks in order to have enough total seats available for our audience.”

The theatre will start off with the production of “Lifespan of a Fact” by Jeremy Karaken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. The show is about an intern for a prominent yet dying New York magazine assigned to fact-check the essay of a brilliant writer. “Lifespan of a Fact” will run from July 6-25.

Next up will be the return of Becky Mode’s “Fully Committed.” First produced at the Acadia Rep in 2012, this funny one-person one-act will be performed by MDI’s own Mary Paola. David Blais returns to Acadia Rep to direct. “Fully Committed” depicts a day in the life of Sam, an out-of-work actor working the reservation phone line at Manhattan’s top restaurant. That show will run from July 27 through Aug. 15.

The closing production will be a world-premiere adaption of “Dear Murderer” by Jeffrey Hatcher, based on the original play by St. John Legh Clowes. Is it possible to execute the perfect murder? “Dear Murderer” will answer that question, running from Aug. 17 to Sept. 5.

Unfortunately, the theatre will not be offering a children’s production this year, but it hopes to resume children’s programming next year.

The Acadia Rep can be reached at (207) 244-7260, or online at [email protected].