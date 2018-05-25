Newfie Sail for families with dogs

BAR HARBOR — Families are invited to bring their pooches to the Newfie Sail on June 10 on the Margaret Todd schooner.

The day will include a morning cruise, a “bring your own lunch” in the park and a low-tide hike to Bar Island.

The regular rate is $42 for adults, but any family who brings a Newfoundland will receive a discounted rate of $37. The rate for children ages 6-11 is $32 and for toddlers ages 2-5, $7. Infants are free, but they also require a reservation.

Margaret Todd has a capacity of 150 people, so only that many reservations can be made.

Visit downeastwindjammer.com, or contact the office in Cherryfield at 546-2927 or at [email protected]