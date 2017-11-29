Wednesday - Nov 29, 2017
The Barn Arts Collective’s New Year’s Eve carnival in a previous year. The celebration takes place at The Criterion Theatre. PHOTO COURTESY OF MATTHEW HOCHMAN

New Year’s Eve carnival coming to The Criterion

November 29, 2017 on Entertainment, Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — The Barn Arts Collective will bring its Spectacular New Year’s Eve Carnival to The Criterion Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 31, from 2-4 p.m.

The whole family can celebrate the coming of the new year at this interactive theater event. Carnival games and other activities will take place inside the theater from 2-3 p.m., and then the Barn Arts will perform a family-friendly variety show from 3-4 p.m.

Tickets cost $10. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or the box office an hour before show time.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is a nonprofit cinema, theater, multimedia art producer and venue committed to safeguarding this historic space for stories, storytellers and audiences. The Criterion has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.

