New Year’s Eve carnival coming to The Criterion

BAR HARBOR — The Barn Arts Collective will bring its Spectacular New Year’s Eve Carnival to The Criterion Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 31, from 2-4 p.m.

The whole family can celebrate the coming of the new year at this interactive theater event. Carnival games and other activities will take place inside the theater from 2-3 p.m., and then the Barn Arts will perform a family-friendly variety show from 3-4 p.m.

Tickets cost $10. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or the box office an hour before show time.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is a nonprofit cinema, theater, multimedia art producer and venue committed to safeguarding this historic space for stories, storytellers and audiences. The Criterion has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.