New surf shop opens in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — The owner of Acadia Stand Up Paddle Boarding (SUP) in Bar Harbor has opened another store down the road called Sand Beach Surf Co.

A few years after opening SUP, Chris Strout started to run out of room for merchandise and started thinking about another store in the center of town. In February, Strout signed a lease for the former Stone Soup store at 113 Main St.

“I found that within a couple of weeks of crunching numbers and interactions with my current landlord down there that it would be the next logical move,” Strout said.

With the new space, Strout will expand the selection of apparel and soft goods, and offer mostly hardware at SUP’s 200 Main St. location.

“SUP is more of our outfitter and we will be expanding our selection of skateboards here, whereas Sand Beach Surf Co. gives us a chance to really expand our summer, surfy kind of stuff,” he said.

Strout is from Bar Harbor and is a surfing, paddle boarding and skateboarding enthusiast. He said that his new store’s name will help grow the local surfing community.

Though it’s not Hawaii, Strout said there are some areas on the southern side of the Mount Desert Island where locals go out to catch waves in the winter or fall.

“I think a lot of people don’t necessarily realize that there are some places here that you can surf,” he said.