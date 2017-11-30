New street lighting is talk topic

MOUNT DESERT — Dwight Lanpher will make a presentation about lighting called “Roses are Red, and LEDs are Blue” at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 5:30 p.m.

The town of Mount Desert is in the process of changing its street lighting from the existing yellow high-pressure sodium and obsolete mercury-vapor lights to modern, energy efficient, dark sky-friendly LED lighting fixtures. The advantages are reduced operating and maintenance costs, longer life, improved color rendering, lower energy usage with a reduced carbon footprint and reducing sky glow.

Prior to final installation, a pilot study will demonstrate three different types of fixtures. This presentation will explain the differences between these fixtures and their effects on sky glow and on human and animal life.

A Mount Desert resident and engineer, Lanpher is a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America and the International Dark Sky Association.

This talk is free and open to the public.