New programs explore nature-based restorative practices  

MACHIAS — Healthy Acadia and Maine Outdoor School announce two new exploratory summer programs.

“Nature-Based Restorative Practices,” a three-day program scheduled for Aug. 18–20, will introduce youthentering grades 7–12 this fall to restorative practices and how they tie into our natural world. Restorative practices are rooted in First Nation and Indigenous community traditions and philosophies and designed to build healthy relationships and a sense of community to prevent and address conflict and wrongdoing.

The program will be facilitated by Corrie Hunkler, Healthy Acadia’s youth engagement coordinator, and Hazel Stark, registered Maine guide and co-founder of Maine Outdoor School, L3C, and will pair the Maine Youth Action Network’s Restorative Practices curriculum with fun and engaging activities such ashiking, listening, reflecting, being curious and responding to natural surroundings. The program is designed to help youth develop outdoor and conflict-resolution skills and an increased awareness of their community and the natural world. On day three, the group will apply whatthey have learned by engaging in a community project.

The program will be held at the Machias River Preserve,a 5.5-mile network of trails managed by the Downeast Coastal Conservancy, located off Route 1A in Machias.Sessions will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and participants are asked to bring their own bagged lunch. Snacks and water will be provided. All COVID-19 prevention guidelines for Maine summer youth programsand outdoor recreation activities will be followed.

The second program is “Restorative Practices Training for Adults.” On Thursday, Aug. 20, from 4–6 p.m., Healthy Acadia, Maine Youth Action Network and Maine Outdoor School will host a training session for educators and others who work with children and young adults. Participants will explore restorative practices and ways to incorporate them into their work. The training session will be held at Middle River Park in Machias and you are asked to bring a camp chair.

There is no cost to participants; advance registration is required. For information or to register, contact Corrie Hunkler at (207) 598-8519 or[email protected].