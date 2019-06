CRANBERRY ISLES — Great Cranberry Island summer resident Paul Liebow has recently released a new book of poetry, “Auroras Over Acadia.”

The book is divided into four chapters, Liebow said, celebrating the beauty of Maine landscapes; creation myths of American Indian and Australian Aboriginal cultures; the tragedies of war, terrorism and PTSD; and the tragedy and beauty of death.

Liebow is a retired emergency physician.

Visit atmospherepress.com.