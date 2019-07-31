New Orleans jazz band to play

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Nutria, the New Orleans-based contemporary jazz trio named for the infamous Louisiana swamp rat, will play four shows here this week.

The trio, who are made up of Byron Asher on clarinet and saxophone, Trey Boudreaux on upright bass, and Shawn Myers on percussion, will play family-friendly shows on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Seal Harbor Library and at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Library.

They will play Friday, Aug. 2. at 10 p.m. at the Lompoc Cafe in Bar Harbor and Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. at The Barn in Tremont.

Asher is a former Barn Arts artist-in-residence; a ballet he recently composed includes a song called “Tremont, Maine