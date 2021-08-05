New Jesup director takes over Aug. 9

BAR HARBOR — Jesup Memorial Library’s new director begins work on Monday, Aug. 9. Matt DeLaney will take over for Ruth Eveland, who will be staying on at the library to focus on its continuing capital campaign.

“Stepping aside as library director truly involves a mix of emotions, but I am thrilled to pass this honored title to the next in line. Matt DeLaney will take the Jesup into a new era. This is the perfect time in the work of the Jesup for this transition, with much accomplished but some big goals ready for a burst of energy. I’m proud of the solid groundwork we have set in place and upon which we can build our library for the 21st century,” Eveland said.

DeLaney was the director of the Millinocket Memorial Library, where he began working in 2017. DeLaney writes, “I am thrilled to be joining the Jesup Memorial Library at this exciting time and I thank you for welcoming me to Bar Harbor! Since I moved to Maine five years ago, I have admired Ruth’s work and the outstanding services at the Jesup. The Jesup has served as a model for many of us around the state who believe in community-driven services, transformative programs and aspirational community leadership. The designs for the new building are breathtaking and the planning work that the community has undertaken to prepare for the future is inspiring. It is an honor to serve the Jesup and the community during this transformative time. I am excited about what we will achieve together this year, and years to come!”

In 2018, DeLaney received the Outstanding Librarian of the Year Award from the Maine State Library. While in Millinocket, he helped start the Katahdin Gear Library, which lends outdoor recreational equipment and offers bike repair, tools and classes. In 2020, the library completed the first phase of a $1.5 million renovation and launched a program called Mobilize Katahdin, which provides transportation services and other basic support, such as the delivery of meals and medicine to people in the region. Before moving to Maine, DeLaney was the administrative director at the Onondaga County Public Library in Syracuse, N.Y., and had been the director at the Manlius Library in Manlius, N.Y., and at the Tully Free Library in Tully, N.Y.

Eveland has been the Jesup’s director since 2009. In 2016, she received both the Outstanding Librarian of the Year Award and the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Cadillac Award.

There will be a chance to meet with DeLaney during two meet and greets on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 9:30-11 a.m. and Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5-6:30 p.m.