New film by Stone sheds light on Estes

BAR HARBOR — Artist Richard Estes, a founder of the photorealist movement, is the subject of a new documentary by filmmaker Olympia Stone.

The film, “Actually, Iconic: Richard Estes,” will be screened Thursday, July 25, at 5 p.m. in the Gates Community Center at College of the Atlantic.

The documentary “gives viewers unprecedented insight into Estes’ pioneering genius and provides a rich introduction to his masterpieces of perspective, design and scale,” organizers said. “Estes is considered one of the most important living artists today. He is also one of the most humble, having avoided media attention over the course of his career.”

Stone is an independent producer of documentary films about art and artists. Her production company, Floating Stone Productions, is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. Her films probe the motivations and personal histories of artists as a way of providing insight into their work.

Stone recently completed the feature length documentary, “Double Take: The Art of Elizabeth King.” Her short film, “The Original Richard McMahan,” premiered at the Tally Shorts Film Festival in January, 2017 and won the Florida Favorite Award.

Stone’s “Curious Worlds: The Art & Imagination of David Beck” premiered at the prestigious Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham, N.C. and has been shown nationally and internationally. The series aired on PBS in the fall of 2016.

Stone’s 2012 film about the artist James Grashow, “The Cardboard Bernini” was broadcast nationwide on PBS. It won Best Documentary at the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival 2013, and was an official selection at Sebastopol, Santa Fe and 18 other festivals.

