New exhibit at Smart Studio

MOUNT DESERT — “Reflections” is the theme of the featured exhibit at the Smart Studio in Northeast Harbor July 25-Aug. 15.

Artist Gail Cleveland has created a series of abstract acrylics on canvas depicting reflections and water. These canvases convey movement and action by layering multiple coats of acrylic paint with contrasting colors.

The style, which is inspired by the French Impressionists, has a modern twist by the use of synthetic paints. Cleveland has experimented with acrylics for the past 50 years and has mastered the technique.

Contact 276-5152.