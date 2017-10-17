New drama club to meet

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Drama Club, a new monthly play reading group founded by Joe Marshall, will hold its first gathering at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. with a reading of the Mary Roberts Rinehart play, “The Bat.”

The public is invited to come with a bagged dinner and take a part in the reading or just listen to this popular play from the 1920s. Co-authored by Avery Hopwood, the play was adapted from Rinehart’s earlier popular novel of the same name. Known as the “American Agatha Christie,” Rinehart was the most popular American mystery writer for 50 years. She purchased the Bar Harbor cottage Far View in 1938 and summered there until the cottage was destroyed in the Great Fire of 1947. For more information, or to borrow a script in advance, contact Joe Marshall at [email protected] or 735-7322.