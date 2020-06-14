Neville exhibit at the Courthouse Gallery 

ELLSWORTH—Courthouse Gallery Fine Art is presenting recent work by Canadian artist John Neville from June 8 through July 8. The exhibit can be viewed at the gallery or online at www.courthousegallery.com. If you plan to visit the gallery, check their website for coronavirus procedures and spring hours.

John Neville was born in Halls Harbour, a small fishing village in Nova Scotia, where he grew up fishing with his father, building boats and listening to the tales of men and women in the local villages. There were stories about bootlegging, bad luck, record catches, rivalries and drunken husbands—all of which became the basis for his rich pictorial language. This popular maritime artist, who splits his time between Canada and Maine, has engaged collectors for decades, first with his hand-pulled intaglio etchings on copper plates and then with the bold palette of his oil paintings.

Neville studied photography and printmaking at Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, completing his BFA at the Centre Gravure de Contemporaine in Geneva, Switzerland. In the 1990s, he began painting exclusively with oils after an adverse reaction to the printmaking chemicals. His narrative oil paintings are instantly recognizable by his vibrant use of color and abstract overtones, especially his overhead bird’s-eye view of dories loaded with pollock.

Courthouse Gallery is located at 6 Court Street in Ellsworth. For information on upcoming shows, call 667-6611, or visit the website.