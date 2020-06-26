NEH Library opens July 1 

NORTHEAST HARBOR—The Northeast Harbor Library will be opening its doors to the public on Wednesday, July 1. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The library will continue the current curbside pickup service from the takeout window.

There will be 15 people allowed into the building at a time, and face masks are required. There will be a hand–sanitizing station at the entrance.

The children’s room will be closed except for the takeout window, which is available for reader’s advisory and recommendations for children and adults.

There will be no children’s programs offered, and adult programs will be offered in a virtual format at least until September. For information, call 276-3333 or email[email protected].