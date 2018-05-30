Nautical paintings launch new gallery

MOUNT DESERT — The first show in the small art gallery at the new Main Street Mercantile shop in Northeast Harbor is a series of paintings by Tom Sullivan titled “In the Wake of Others.”

Many of the paintings are scenes of the Maine coast with boats under sail.

The show will be up through June 20. It will be followed by an exhibit of artwork by Nicole Wolf titled “Sunk,” then “Nonsense and Sensibility” by J Aaron Mitchell.

A children’s art show to benefit the Northeast Harbor Scholarship Program will be up July 19 through Aug. 1.

Shows scheduled for Aug. 2 through Sept. 13 are paintings by Ralf Feyl titled “MaineStay,” “Beneath the Sea” by Annie Bailey and “The Sensitive Landscape” by Larry Lefever.

The Main Street Mercantile shop and gallery, owned by Erika Wibby Mitchell, opened May 21 in the former Redfield Artisans Gallery space.